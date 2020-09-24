Former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Sekhar Basu dies of coronavirus

Padma Shri award winning Indian nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu has passed away due to Covid-19 infection. Dr Sekhar Basu, the former former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital in Kolkata. He died just three days before his 68th birthday.

Also Read;Chief Minister financials aid for Durga Puja committees

He was awarded Padma Shri in 2014.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 24, 2020

Dr Basu was also the brain behind designing, construction and operation of nuclear recycle plants at Tarapur and Kalpakkam. He played a key role in the development of the Indian Neutrino Observatory at Tamil Nadu. The atomic scientist was conferred the Indian Nuclear Society Award in 2002.