‘Happy new for expats’: Expats do not need approval to return; Announces gulf country

A gulf country has announced a happy new for expats working in the country. As per the new decision, expats with valid visas do not need approval from the Foreign Ministry to return to the country.

Oman has announced this. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ali Al Harthi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign for Diplomatic Affairs and a member of the Supreme Committee for Tackling COVID-19 has announced the decision.

Holders of valid residency visa can return to Oman from October 1 without the need to get approval from the ministry.

“Those with valid residency visas are not required to obtain approval from the Foreign Ministry for their return to the Sultanate. However, they need to have a PCR test on arrival and adhere to a two-week quarantine,” he said.

But a PCR test and a 14-day quarantine are compulsory for valid residence visa holders who wish to return to Oman.