Honor killing:- Pakistani boy kills aunt over ‘Love Marriage’!!!!

Lahore: Honour killings are common in Pakistan. Here is another incident, a nine-year-old boy shot dead his aunt after being told by his family to commit the crime in a village in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The boy was trained by his family to operate the weapon to kill his paternal aunt. The 30-year-old victim had married a man of her choice some 10 years ago against the will of her family. The family had later reconciled with the woman. She was a mother of three, visited the house of her maternal uncle to attend a family function. During the function, her nine-year-old nephew opened fire on her, killing her on the spot.

After the incident, the boy and his family fled the spot. The boy’s father had trained him to operate the weapon. It seems that the boy has been told by his family members to open fire on her aunt. The boy’s father and other family members have been booked for abetment to the crime. According to Human Rights Watch, over 1,000 women are killed annually in Pakistan in the name of ‘honour’, ‘unacceptable’ amorous relationships, defiance of physical or cyber-gendered spaces, brazenness in dressing and language or perceived immorality.