‘I was sold in exchange for a bull’ ; Lost in Pakistan ,Found the family over whatsapp after 73 years , Read More !!!

Bikaner ; Daphia Bai, alias Ayesha, who was alienated from her family at the time of partition, has finally found her real family after 73 years. Daphia , who was separated from his family at the age of 13, was left in Pakistan. During the lifetime of 86 years, Daphia struggled a lot. Everything from her name to religion was changed. She was sold by one person to another for just one bull. However, the man proved to be no less than an angel and she married Daphia Bai, after which she was happily living in Pakistan.

Daphia Bai, the mother of three sons and four daughters, was happy with her new family in Pakistan, but she also used to remember her real family. According to the reports Daphia has come to know about his Meghwal family living in Bikaner. Talked to his brother’s grandchildren through WhatsApp video call, after which both sides are quite happy. Now Daphia wants to come to India with a visa somehow and wants to meet his family.

According to the news, Daphia Bai’s family lives in Bikaner. Khoju Ram, Kalu Ram is the grandson of his brother with whom Dhapiya has spoken. Dhapiya Bai used to even advertise in the newspapers there to find her family. Then Pakistani YouTuber Mohammad Alamgir interviewed her to know about DaphiaBai and shared the video on social media. It was told in the video that Daphia had left Pakistan in 1947 when she was 13 years old and her family had gone to India.

This video was seen by Zaid Mohammad in Delhi who was fond of such stories of partition. In the video, Daphia mentioned Bikaner. Names of his brothers were told. Zaid then contacted some people in Bikaner. Names were searched after finding the papers of the government office of the area where it was mentioned. Those names were discovered by Daphia in the video. In this way, the Meghwal family of Daphia was found living in Bikaner.

Family members said that yes their ancestors used to mention that one of their sisters had left in Pakistan, which they searched a lot but did not get any news about it. After this, both the families talked about the video call, after which Daphia is very happy. He told the crying on the video call that ‘I spent my whole life crying, luring people with money and ghee to help me find the family’.