Music video showing former DGP as ‘Robinhood’ goes viral: Watch it here

A former DGP has turned ‘Robinhood’ soon after his retirement. The former chief of the police became ‘Robinhood’ not in real life but in a music video.

Gupteshwar Pandey, the former Director General of Police (DGP) in Bihar has stirred controversy by acting in a music video. The music video has a song that calls DGP Pandey ‘Robinhood Bihar Ke’ and ‘yaaron ke yaar’.

The music video was released on YouTube. The singer calls DGP Gupteshwar Pandey a tiger and hails him as Robin Hood. The song has gathered more than 1 lakh 50 thousand views. Big Boss fame Deepak Thakur has sung the song.

Pandey has recently ignited controversy over his remarks on Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in relation with the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.