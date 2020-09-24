New traffic rules announced in UAE

New traffic rules were announced in UAE. The Integrated Transport Center (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced the new traffic rules. The new traffic rules will come to effect in the emirate from October 1, 2020, followed by Al Ain and Al Dhafra at the beginning of 2021.

Penalties will be issued for:

– Undergoing deep excavation that obstructs the right of the way without offering concrete barriers or not filling plastic barriers with water or sand.

– Parking vehicles working on the project that obstruct the right of the way or traffic safety

– Not avoiding safe pedestrian or cycling paths on the work site

– Not providing a safety official at the work site.

The ITC added that traffic permits can be obtained through the website: www.itc.gove.ae