Oman has announced this

The public transport services between and within the cities in Oman will resume from September 27 in a phased manner. This was announced by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology .

Muscat city service will resume from October 4 whereas intercity service will be the first to be restarted from next week. Public transport services for Dhofar region will resume from October 18. The operator, Mwasalat, will announce the date to operation for city service in Sohar.

There shall not be any people standing in the buses and passengers must avoid touching the handles on the bus.