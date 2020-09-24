“Our baby girl is here” :- Zayn Malik blessed with a baby girl!!!

PENNSYLVANIA: Singer Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid have been blessed with their first child. He shared a picture where he can be seen holding the newborn’s hand, Zayn wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful…The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.” Hadid also shared the couple’s big news confirming their little girl had arrived over the weekend. The model shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful????to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Hadid wrote. Malik is a former member of the boy band One Direction. Gigi confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in April. The couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018. However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break.