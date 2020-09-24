DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesInternational

“Our baby girl is here” :- Zayn Malik blessed with a baby girl!!!

Sep 24, 2020, 01:55 pm IST

PENNSYLVANIA: Singer Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid have been blessed with their first child. He shared a picture where he can be seen holding the newborn’s hand, Zayn wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful…The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.” Hadid also shared the couple’s big news confirming their little girl had arrived over the weekend. The model shared a black and white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Hadid wrote. Malik is a former member of the boy band One Direction. Gigi confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in April. The couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018. However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break.

Tags
Sep 24, 2020, 01:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button