Pinarayi Vijayan is behind the ‘Life Mission’ scam: BJP

BJP state secretary Adv. S Suresh has said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind the Life Mission Scam. Adv.S.Suresh slammed the Kerala government in the ‘Counter Point’ in 324 News channel.

The BJP leader accused that the Kerala government is not revealing the facts as CM is responsible in the scam.

The Kuwait Red Crescent and Qatar Red Cresent has singed deals with the Red Cross India. Then why the CM signed the MoU with UAE Red Crescent in the presence of Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, said Suresh.

'???? ?????????? ????? ???????????????? ?????????…'???? ?????????? ????????????? ????????? ?????? ?????? ????…24 News Debate#ResignKeralaCM #News24 #Goldsmuggling Julkaissut Adv S. Suresh Torstaina 24. syyskuuta 2020

Video Courtesy: 24 News