Road accident in Saudi, 3 Malayalee youths killed!!!

Dammam:- Three Malayalee youths were killed in an accident near Dammam Dahran Mall this morning. The deceased have been identified as Ansif (22), son of Aboobacker from Chakkara Veetil, Wayanad, Sanad (22) from Athakkara Veetil, Mankavu, Kozhikode, and Mohammad Shafeeq (22), a resident of Malappuram, Tanur, Kunnumpuram. The three were returning from Saudi National Day celebrations. The car they were driving went out of control and crashed into a divider while descending from the service road to the main road. They are alumni of Dammam Indian School. All three died at the spot, the bodies are being kept at the Dammam Medical Complex Hospital. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after completion of the process.