“Sky is the Limit” ; Kashi Girl, The First Woman Pilot to Join Rafale’s ‘Golden Arrows’ !!!

Ambala ; Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh who hails from has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to join Rafale’s ‘Golden Arrows’ Squadron in Ambala.

Flt Lt Shivangi was commissioned into the IAF in 2017 as part of the second batch of women fighter pilots and she is currently undergoing conversion training. Flt Lt Shivangi is currently assigned at Rajasthan Air Base.

She was also the part of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps at BHU. She was an NCC cadet from BHU from 2013 to 2015 and did her BSc from Sunbeam in Bhagwanpur. In 2013, Shivangi had represented the Uttar Pradesh team in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.On December 16, 2017, Shivangi got the title of fighter pilot at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Flt Lt Shivangi is currently a fighter pilot of MiG-21.