“Sleeping – High” ; Man takes a Nap while Paragliding ,See Viral Videos & Pics!!!

Hasan Kaval, captured people’s attention while soaring high on a sofa has created a wave on the Internet by sleeping on “AIR”.Shared on his personal YouTube channel, a video of his adventure will leave you with mixed emotions and lots of question.

The video shows Kaval preparing for a flying adventure. The bed is attached to a parachute supported by straps. It consists two cabinets and one table lamp attached to it and the setup is complete with a tiny and adorable teddy bear. That’s not all, what’s even more scarily fascinating is that he even took a nap on his bed while flying in the air.

Since being shared on September 16, the video has got nearly 2.3 lakh views and about 7,800 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people.