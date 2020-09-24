Twitter to soon start testing voice DMs!!! Know more…

Twitter is now looking to take voice usage to another feature on the platform, direct messages, or DMs as they are popularly known. Twitter is experimenting with the use of voice messages for DMs. Twitter’s product manager for direct messages, Alex Ackerman-Greenberg told that the platform will be testing this feature soon and Brazil will be the first country to be included in the test. Twitter knows people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter both privately and publicly. Just like voice tweets, voice messages will have a simple, basic interface that includes just a play and pause button. The sender’s profile picture will pulsate as the message plays out.

The product team designed an in-line recording experience to make it easier to send these messages as a part of the natural conversation flow so that it feels different from the current audio tweets interface. There is also a report message option in case someone decides to misuse voice DMs. Since this audio clip is private, the chances of someone trying to do that is highly likely. Twitter received quite a bit of flack after they announced audio tweets because they failed to factor inaccessibility.