“Why Cannabis oil becomes illegal while it is available online in India?”; Asks Actress !!!

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra has come up with the question why cannabis oil, or CBD oil, is freely available for online purchase if it is illegal in India.Meera tweeted to say CBD oil can be bought off the net and that she had checked its availability on a shopping website.

Meera’s question comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating the drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and has summoned a few A-list Bollywood actresses for questioning.Her tweet came as a reaction to a tweet by a leading news channel that reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha has “allegedly accepted” before the NCB that she arranged cannabis oil for Shraddha Kapoor, and ordered it online.

Meanwhile, the NCB on Wednesday said it has summoned Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case.