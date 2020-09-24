Why the court won’t withdraw the Kerala Assembly violence case?, Why political violence is increasing in Kerala?: Former DGP Dr.T.P.SenKumar gives logical explanations for these: Video

Former DGP and social activist, Dr. T.P Senkumar has given logical explanation to some of the most discussed issues and events in Kerala. The former DGP has explained why the court did not withdraw the case against MLAs in the 2015 Kerala Assembly violence case and the reason for the increase in political violence in the state.

Also Read: 942 recoveries in UAE

The former DGP in a video shared on his Facebook page has given answers to this. As per Senkumar the reason for this is Section 321 in the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed the Kerala government’s plea to withdraw the case agianst MLAs who created ruckus in the State Legislative Assembly in 2015, when the LDF was in opposition.

The six LDF MLAs of the ruling LDF government may face conviction including ministers like EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel.

The Section 321 in CrPC says Withdrawal from prosecution. The Public Prosecutor or Assistant Public Prosecutor in charge of a case may, with the consent of the Court, at any time before the judgment is pronounced. So when a party comes in to power then they will withdraw thousands of cases against their activists.

And this is the reason for increasing political violence. Because every party workers know that when they came in to power the cases will be withdrew. And this makes them confident to do more violence.

So Senkumar says that this section must be cancelled or there must be stricter rules to make use of it.

See the Video: