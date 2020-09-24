‘World’s former heaviest man’ has beaten Covid-19

World’s former heaviest man has won the battle against coronavirus. Juan Pedro Franco, who was once the world’s most heavies man has won the battle against the deadly pandemic.

“It’s a very aggressive disease. I had a headache, body ache, breathing difficulty, a fever. I was a very high-risk person,” Franco told international news agency, AFP.

Juan Pedro Franco aged 36 from Mexico has once weighed 595 kilos. He got enlisted in Guinness World Records in 2017. After many years dieting, exercise and stomach-reduction surgery he has shed many kilos and now weighs around 208 kilos.

Franco, who lost his 66-year-old mother to Covid-19, believes that his weight loss treatment — including three operations — helped him to survive because his diabetes and hypertension are now under control.

Mexico has the world’s fourth-highest Covid-19 death toll. The country also has the highest obesity rate on the earth among children and the second-highest among adults.