A man’s ‘couple challenge’ photo with Hollywood actor goes viral with a sweet reply !!!!

As part of the ‘couple challenge’ trend on social media, a man tweeted an edited photo with Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario as his girlfriend.

‘#couplechallenge’ is the latest trending hashtag. This man who hails from UP edited the picture and showed him with the actress standing in a farm.The picture showed the Bareilly resident with Daddario, who has starred in films like Baywatch and the Percy Jackson series, in the middle of a paddy field.

“Haters will say this is photoshopped” he tweeted, tagging the actress.Daddario, who came across the picture, retweeted it saying,” This was such a fun weekend”.