AIMIM Chief, his 3 aides arrested for extortion

Police had arrested a local politician and his aides for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a builder. Mohammad Khalid Shaikh alias Guddu, the Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and his 3 aides were arrested by the police.

Police raided the house of Shaikh after getting a tip-off and rescued the builder. The accused were arrested under IPC sections related to kidnapping and extortion, and also provisions of the Arms Act.

Shaikh faces several criminal cases, including kidnapping, extortion and attempt to murder, in Bhiwandi, Pune, Mumbai, Raigad and also Gujarat.

He was earlier a corporator and in the 2019 assembly polls in Maharashtra, had filed his nomination from the Bhiwandi West constituency as the AIMIM candidate, but his papers were rejected during scrutiny.