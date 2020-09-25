An emirate in UAE reduces Covid-19 PCR test prices

The rate for Covid-19 PCR tests has been reduced in an emirate in UAE. The rate has been slashed by hospitals in Abu Dhabi. The decision was taken after the Department of Health (DoH) issued a directive.

The rate has been slashed to UAE dirham 180.Earlier, health authority in Abu Dhabi had slashed the price of the nasal swab PCR test from Dh370 to Dh250.

The directive also covers screening centres under the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), which were earlier charging Dh250 for the PCR tests.

The test remains free of charge for those suspected to have contracted the virus and others who are classified under vulnerable groups.