Anushka Sharma slams back on Sunil Gavaskar’s comment on Virat’s performance….

UAE: Sunil Gavaskar found himself in the middle of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match.

In the commentary box, Gavaskar had said: “Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai, usse to kuch nahi hona hai (During the recent lockdown he only practised to Anushka’s bowling, I saw a video. But that is not going to be enough).

Gavaskar was referring to a video clip that went viral after it was posted on a Kohli fan page. In the video, Kohli can be seen bowling to Anushka before taking to the stumps. The video then shows Anushka bowling to him.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting ?

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today?

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat?#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Reacting to Gavaskar’s comment, Anushka Sharma posted on instagram: “Mr. Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game.”