Bharat Bandh:- Farmer organizations are continuing the protest against the Farm Bill !!! Read more…

As per media reports, several farmer organizations have announced ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 25 to protest against farm bills passed by Parliament and demanding minimum support price (MSP). All India Farmers Union (AIFU), Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM), and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and other politically-backed organizations have urged farmers to hold rallies, blockades, and curfew in various parts of the country to protest against the three farm bills which were passed by the government during the Parliament session that concluded earlier this week.

31 farmer bodies in Punjab and Haryana cutting across party lines are already protesting against the Farm Bills. Ten Central trade unions, including All India Trade Union Congress, National Trades Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also come out in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’ today. The problem with the Bills is not just Minimum Support Price (MSP) but also the phasing out of the mandis. If that happens, farmers will become much more vulnerable to exploitation as they are producers, not agri-businesses, said the unions.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Punjab is sitting on railway tracks in Amritsar as they begin their ‘rail roko’ agitation in protest against the Bills. Farmers have decided to squat on rail tracks near Devidaspur village in Amritsar and Basti Tanka wala in Ferozepur. The Railway division suspended the operation of special trains due to the agitation. Railway authorities notified that 14 pairs of special trains will remain suspended on the three days. The decision was taken for the safety of passengers and the protection of railway property from any damage. The suspended trains include Golden Temple Mail (Amritsar-Mumbai Central), Jan Shatabdi Express (Haridwar-Amritsar), New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, Karambhoomi (Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri), Sachkhand Express (Nanded-Amritsar) and Shaheed Express (Amritsar-Jaynagar).