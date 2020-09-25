“Bharat Bandh Today” ; Farmers protests blocking Amritsar-Delhi highway !!!

Punjab ; The Bharatiya Kisan Union and several other organizations on Friday are holding a nationwide manifestation and “chakka jam” against three contentious farm bills which were passed by Parliament earlier this week.

The punjab farmer unions started a three-day ‘rail roko’ protest at six different locations in the state with 1,000 to 1,500 farmers sitting on the tracks at each protest site. The Railways partially cancelled 20 trains and short-terminated five trains till September 26 as protesters blocked rail tracks at various places, including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa and Nabha.

Farmer groups in Haryana have urged residents to observe a bandh from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday. However, the National Highways have been exempted from the bandh call.On Thursday, the Congress supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by farmer organisations for Friday, saying millions of party workers stand together with the farmers’ cause and will participate in their dharnas. Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Sujewala said that while farmers and farm labourers fill the stomachs of countrymen with their hard labour, the Modi government is attacking them and their fields.