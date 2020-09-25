‘I got tired after dancing and went to the washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking’: Bollywood ‘sex bomb’ Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking revelations

The ‘hot girl’ in Bollywood, Sherlyn Chopra has made shocking revelations. The ‘Kamasutra girl’ in an interview given to ABP News has revealed about the drug usage by some top Bollywood actors, cricketers and their wives.

In the interview Sherlyn Chopra has said that she has seen celebrities, wives of cricketers and Bollywood actors snorting cocaine in the washroom during one of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL after-match parties that she attended in Kolkata.

Video Courtesy: ABP News

The party was held in Kolkata. ollywood superstar- Shahrukh Khan was also present in the party.

“I once went to Kolkata to watch a KKR match, after the game I was invited to an after-party, which was attended by all popular cricketers and their wives. I was enjoying a lot in the party, however, I got tired after dancing and went to the washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking, all these star-wives were snorting white powder- cocaine in the ladies washroom area, they smiled at me and I smiled back. I thought I am at a wrong place and came outside, the party was going on in full swing and such drug parties go on one after other”, said Chopra.

The actress also said that she is ready to name all these celebrities before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which investigates the alleged drug abuse in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the NCB had summoned Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambata and Shraddha Kapoor . Deepika will be questioned on 25th September by the NCB.