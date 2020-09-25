Breaking News ; “Marijuana & Weed” recovered from Karan Johar’s aide Kshitij, ‘bought drugs regularly’

Mumbai ;The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday booked up filmmaker Karan Johar’s close aide Kshitij Ravi Prasad from his residence after the agency conducted a raid. The NCB has confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer & Director bought huge amounts of drugs regularly, sources told Republic.

MASSIVE: Karan Johar's aide Kshitij picked up by NCB; weed found, 'bought drugs regularly' https://t.co/Ai4tNd2fzu — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2020

Marijuana and small amounts of weed have also been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. He was seen being escorted by NCB officials from his residence and is currently on the way to NCB’s Ballad Pier Office. The NCB officials have also revealed that so far Kshitij Ravi Prasad has not been arrested. Since Kshitij Prasad was summoned for today, he accompanied the NCB to their office after the raids. However, they also confirmed that the Dharma Productions Executive Producer will be taken into custody after his questioning.

Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well.

Source ; republic.com