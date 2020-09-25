Commodity Market: Gold prices surge up

In the commodity market, the price of gold has shoots up. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has gone up. The price reached at Rs. 36,920 up by Rs.200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 4615 up by Rs. 25.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold futures were down 0.27% at Rs. 49,771 per 10 gram in its fourth decline in five days. Silver futures on MCX were down 0.5% to Rs. 59329 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,864.47 per ounce. Amid other precious metals, silver fell 1.1% to $22.95 per ounce, platinum was down 0.3%, to $846.72 and palladium was flat at $2,226.44.