Date of assembly election announced by Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the date of Assembly election. The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has announced the date of Bihar Assembly election.

The ECI has announced that the polling time will be extended for one more hour. The polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 7 am to 5 pm earlier.

Assembly elections in Bihar shall be conducted in 3 phases. In first phase, 71 Assembly Constituencies in 16 districts; in second phase, 94 Assembly Constituencies in 17 districts and in third phase, 78 Assembly Constituencies in 15 districts will go for polls.

Polling in phase 1 will is be done on October 28. Polling in phase 2 will be done on November 3 and third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has introduced the newly-appointed Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Rajiv Kumar replaces Ashok Lavassa, who quit the post to join Asia Development Bank.

The term of Bihar legislative assembly ends on November 29. Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 members, of whom 38 seats are reserved for SCs and two for STs.