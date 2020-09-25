“Dirty Secrets” ; From Mahesh Bhatt-Parveen to Deepika-Ranbir ,Tragic endings of ‘Bollywood Love Stories’ !!!

Bollywood has always been in the limelight for its all level stories, fairytale weddings, as well as scandals and controversies. One thing that has always kept audiences on their toes is the love affairs of the charm town stars. While some stars are able to find their happy endings in love, there are a few actors whose relationships end on bitter climax. Over the years, people must have witnessed several nasty breakups of their favourite Bollywood jodis. But there are a few that people still talk about. Check out some real life Bollywood love stories here ;

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was the most glamorous face of Bollywood in the 70’s who caught the attention of the Time Magazine. She was the epitome of modernity and everything Bohemian.Parveen Babi was at the peak of her career when she met Mahesh Bhatt. Though Mahesh was already married at that time, he couldn’t resist Parveen’s charisma. Parveen had just broken up with Kabir Bedi and was emotionally weak. The two had a dangerous relationship from 1977 to 1980.Parveen inherited her father’s mental disorder which soon started to surface and became one of the reasons that destroyed her relationship with Mahesh.Due to Parveen’s genetic disorder, her chances of redemption were slim. She closed her doors for everyone and then, one day, the inevitable happened. In 2005, Parveen Babi was found dead in her apartment.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Salman and Aishwarya’s love story reportedly began in 1997. Salman was already a reigning superstar by then and speculations about his marriage to girlfriend Somy Ali were rife.The two got into several controversies and several speculations that were made round at the time of their breakup. Ash’s family was against the relationship and it played a huge part in their separation. Another reason was reported to be Salman’s violent behaviour. In 2002, Aishwarya confirmed that she broke up with Salman, and because of this, the actor reportedly created chaos in Aishwarya’s professional life.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

John and Bipasha were one of the hottest and happening couples of Bollywood. Their relationship went strong for 10 long years and ended abruptly after the duo announced their breakup. According to a source, John had started taking Bips for granted and was not ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Shahid and Kareena’s scintillating chemistry on-screen had made their fans root for their off-screen relationship as well and were hoping to see them as husband and wife. But to everyone’s sorrow, Shahid and Kareena parted ways.A lot has been said and written about Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s breakup, and as per a Missmalini report, it was her mother, Babita and sister, Karisma Kapoor, who were not very fond of their camaraderie. Although Shahid belongs to a well-known filmy lineage, they had felt that their families do not match and go at par with each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged love story and their ugly break-up left fans shocked as the ex-couple was going to get engaged soon. The couple met in 2007 and reportedly fell in love on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008.Their relationship was short-lived as Deepika admitted to having caught Ranbir cheating on her, Ranbir soon was paired with Katrina Kaif.