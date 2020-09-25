Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency , the Indian rupee had ended trading higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.76 against the US dollar, then gained further ground to finally close at 73.61, registering a rise of 28 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the Indian rupee slipped by 32 paise to touch a near one-month low of 73.89 against the US dollar. UAE dirham is at 20.06 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% up at 94.36.