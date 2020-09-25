DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Heartbreaking!!! South and Bollywood stars mourn over the death of SPB!!!

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today due to coronavirus. The multiple National award-winning singers got admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5. He got recovered as SPB’s son Charan tweeted his father’s health update. However, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours. SP Charan told the reporters that “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm”. Many south and Bollywood actors mourn over the death of the legendary singer. AR Rahman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arya, Nivin Pauly, Mammooty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and many others took to social media to express their grief over the death of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. SPB breathed his last today (September 25) due to lung failure. He was 74 years old. Following this, several celebrities and fans mourned the loss.

 

 

 

 

 

 

