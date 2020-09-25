Heartbreaking!!! South and Bollywood stars mourn over the death of SPB!!!

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away today due to coronavirus. The multiple National award-winning singers got admitted to MGM Healthcare on August 5. He got recovered as SPB’s son Charan tweeted his father’s health update. However, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health deteriorated in the last 24 hours. SP Charan told the reporters that “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm”. Many south and Bollywood actors mourn over the death of the legendary singer. AR Rahman, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arya, Nivin Pauly, Mammooty, Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and many others took to social media to express their grief over the death of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. SPB breathed his last today (September 25) due to lung failure. He was 74 years old. Following this, several celebrities and fans mourned the loss.

#RIPSPB devastated and guttered… I have such fond memories of you… sad sad day for Indian cinema…May his soul Rest In Peace, my thoughts and prayers with the family…??? — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 25, 2020

#RIP Balu sir … you have been my voice for many years … your voice and your memories will live with me forever … I will truly miss you … pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

Rip SPB sir ??the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 25, 2020

"Sangeetha swarangal ezhae kanakkaa

Innum irukkaa"

SPB – The True Legend. RIP#SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/PDVawVy5QJ — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 25, 2020

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

#RIPSPB SIR. YOU WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED SIR. WHAT A LEGEND! YOUR LEGACY WILL STAND STALL IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER. — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 25, 2020

Extremely sad to hear the news of SP Balasubramaniam Garu’s passing. We have lost a legend today. I’ve had the privilege to work with him in some of my best movies like Prema and Pavitra Bandham. Your legacy will live on Sir!

My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP? #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NjjcdSg2l1 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family??#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love… My condolences and prayers to the family and fans… ??#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

This year has really hit hard. We have lost a true LEGEND who touched the hearts and souls of everyone with his voice! There will never be another like him.

Rest in Peace sir, my condolences to the family.#RIPSPB #LegendSPB pic.twitter.com/frAeuPlJcp — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) September 25, 2020

Like I said this year just isn’t getting any better..another legend gone #ripspb sir..?you have given us a world In which we can get lost in.. your voice your music is gonna live forever.. just like how u will live on forever in our hearts and memories..may you find ur peace pic.twitter.com/mHU8cbO97F — ????????? ??????????? (@varusarath) September 25, 2020