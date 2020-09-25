Hilarious!!! Unexpected twist in a romantic proposal…Watch video.

New York: A man was proposing his girlfriend at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Everything was going right until a cyclist entered the frame.

A video of the proposal shows Chris Vigo kneeling down on his knee to pop up the question to his girlfriend Angelina Rivera. Vigo had asked his friend Josh Rosario to capture the romantic moment. When Rosario steps out into the bike lane to click pictures of the lovebirds, an oncoming cyclist yells at him to get out of the way. He steps back for a moment and comes forward only to get hit by another cyclist.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on Instagram, collecting more than 30,000 views. Viewers were left in splits after watching the video. One user said, “Hell Nah That’s A Sign From God To Abort Mission.” Another asked, “Why propose in the middle of a bike lane in the first place?” Other one said, “All that matters is she said yes.” Yet another wrote, “the cameraman’s face in the exact moment before he got hit is epic.”