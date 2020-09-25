How Can Someone Access A User’s WhatsApp Chats? Know More Here…

WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption by default,that means only the sender and recipient can access the messages. But NSO Group software exploited WhatsApp video calling system by installing the spyware via missed calls to snoop on the selected users.This raised questions about the utility of encryption, which also hinders security agencies from tracing the origin of messages. Traceability of WhatsApp messages is a key demand that India has put forward.

One can access a user’s WhatsApp chats if they physically get their phone or screenshot the chats and share it to others as WhatsApp says all the chats on its app are secured by end-to-end encryption, which means only you and the person you are communicating with can read what’s sent, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp can see the contents.

“It’s important to remember that people sign up on WhatsApp using only a phone number, and WhatsApp doesn’t have access to your message content. WhatsApp follows guidelines provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device,” WhatsApp spokesperson said.

WhatsApp in its official blog post notes that it “does not store messages once they are delivered or transaction logs of such delivered messages and undelivered messages are deleted from our servers after 30 days.”Experts states that investigative agencies can take a user’s phone and create a clone of it on another device and then make a mirror image of the phone and transfer all the data of the phone like call recordings, messages, videos, images and even WhatsApp chats. Moreover, they can copy the content from Google Drive or iCloud, which includes data that is even deleted from the user’s phone.