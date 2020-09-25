“No Masks allowed”; A satirical wedding invitation sparked a debate on the Internet!!! Take a look at the invitation…

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people across the globe to adopt new practices and tweak old existing traditions. Though most festivals and celebrations involving big gatherings have been canceled, a number of wedding ceremonies while following lockdown rules have taken place. As masks have become an integral part of the bridal wear. Here a satirical wedding invitation is being viral on the Internet now. It has sparked a debate on Twitter about whether it is hilarious or a cruel joke on the current situation. The invitation consisted of a photo of a couple. It started with telling COVID-19 to go away in colorful language.

Damn. Just got this in the mail. pic.twitter.com/Vqd9mPFxav — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 21, 2020

“No Masks allowed! We want to see everyone’s beautiful faces,” these were the lines following the message for the pandemic. It also specified that there will be a designated ‘cough room’ which sets off alarm bells more than usual. The couple’s names were hilariously put as Erica ‘Fartlander’ and Dustin ‘Ween’. Weddings involve a large gathering of people coming together to celebrate a couple beginning to spend eternity together. With the coronavirus outbreak, many of them were indefinitely postponed. Some even took place online on video chatting applications, connecting everyone across the globe.