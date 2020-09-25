“Ramen mask”; Japanese artist creates a 3D funky mask. See pictures…

Wearing masks is an important aspect to control the spread of the new virus, but people who wear spectacles know that it comes with an added problem, fogging up of glasses. Japanese artist Takahiro Shibata was also facing the same problem during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Shibata managed to turn this annoying side effect into a one-of-a-kind piece of art. He created a 3D ramen face mask.

The idea is that the more his glasses fog up, the hotter and steamier the noodle soup on his ramen mask will appear. The 3D ramen mask is made from felt and clay with great detailing. It has everything you’d want in a real bowl of the noodle soup like chashu braised pork, green onions, bamboo shoots, and a slice of fish cake. He wanted to cheer people up a little bit and has no plans to sell the mask along with his other artwork. Although, he may not be wearing it much either.