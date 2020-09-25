Saudi Arabia makes announces important decision

An important decision was announced by Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the important decision.

The ministry has announced that it will launch a smart app for the Umrah pilgrimage. The entry of Umrah pilgrims, worshippers and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques will be regulated through the application ‘I’tamarna’. The app will be available on smartphones effective from September 27.

The app has been developed by the ministry in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from October 4.In the first stage, 6,000 citizens and residents within the Kingdom will be allowed to perform the Umrah per day from October 4. Visitors from outside the Kingdom will be permitted from November 1, when Umrah’s capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims per day.