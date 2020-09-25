“Sinister Creature”: A Tattoo freak slices off his nose to look like a ‘Human Satan’. Check out his weird look

A Tatto freak man who has modified his body to become a ‘human Satan’ has become the third person in the world to have his nose chopped off. Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from Brazil, has dozens of tattoos and piercings, in addition to head implants and customized teeth. Now, in a bid to enhance his devil-like image, he removed his nose. Michel’s wife specializes in body modifications and has said her husband is only the third person in the world to have had the strange procedure.

“Actually, I have good resistance to pain, I don’t think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time, And the truth is that there are changes that without anesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain. But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it,” he explains. Michel himself being a tattoo artist, he doesn’t do his own ink, getting other tattoo artists to help with his transformation. Michel has been documenting his unusual transformation on Instagram, where he has over 15,000 followers. Many of the pictures consist of him and his wife, who also boasts face and eye tattoos, but has a less extreme appearance to her partner. Despite being dubbed a ‘human Satan’, Michel is apparently an active member of his local church.