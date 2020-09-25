“So much for Protection” ; Used condoms were being resold in Vietnam, See Video!!!

Vietnam ; Almost 324,000 used condoms were found being washed and reshaped for resale after police raided in on a factory in Vietnam.According to the reports, the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance said the facility was rented by 32-year-old Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc.Local media reported that she had told officials that around once a month, “somebody” delivered thousands of used condoms to her.

The factory was washing and reselling more than 320,000 used condoms to pass them off as new, according to police who raided the dangerous operation.

To “recycle” the dirty rubbers, Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc, 32, had roughly 1,000 of them delivered per month to the facility in Tan Uyen Town, where she cleaned and reshaped them.Pham, remolded the jimmies with a wooden shaft to make them look fresh again then placed them in new packaging.

During the raid on Saturday, local police seized a total of 324,000 used condoms. Thousands more had already been sold to unsuspecting customers.“Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken,” a government official said. No other details about the illicit operation were available, according to authorities.Washing and reusing condoms can lead to disease and infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.