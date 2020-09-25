Iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away

The legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away at a private hospital in Chennai at 1.04 p.m. on Friday. He was aged 74.

He was admitted in a private hospital on August 5 after testing Covid-19 positive. Balasubrahmanyam was put on a ventilator and ECMO support as his health condition worsened. On August 7 he was tested negative for Covid-19.

Balasubrahmanyam made his singing début in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Balasubrahmanyam has won 6 national awards for best male playback singer. SPB won his first national award for Sankarabharanam. He won the second award for his first Hindi song, Tere Mere Beech Mein in the film Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

He won again national awards for the Telugu films Sagarasangamam and Rudraveena. Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai, the Kannada film won him his fifth national award.

SP Balasubrahmanyam also played significant roles in many films. His major movies include Keladi Kanmani (1990), Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Kadhalan (1994), Ullaasam (1996) and others.

he has also won 25 Nandi Awards. The Government of India honoured the singer-actor with Padma Shri in 2001 Padma Bhushan in 2011.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two children – daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan. His last rites will be performed by his son, Charan.