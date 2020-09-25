Super-small Rubik’s cube goes on sale for a huge amount!!! Know more

Tokyo:- The world’s smallest playable Rubik’s Cube is shown in Tokyo to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the six-sided puzzle in Japan. It is a tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip. “super-small” Rubik’s Cube was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan. The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters, or 0.39 inches, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams (less than a tenth of an ounce). It’s made of “ultra-precision metal,” and comes with a box for its display. It has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $1,900, for delivery starting in December.

Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik in the 1970s. A U.S. company turned it into a hit product in the 1980s. More than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide in the first two years. It was an instant hit in Japan, where more than 4 million were sold in the first eight months after it went on sale in July 1980.