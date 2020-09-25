Swiggy closes home-cooked food service from Swiggy Daily…Know more..

Swiggy’s experiment with daily home-cooked food using a separate app has come to an end. The company had pulled the plug on Swiggy Daily that it had launched in May last year.

“Swiggy Daily had ceased operations a couple of months ago in the wake of weak demand,” said one of the sources. “The app never got decent traction and its demand further plummeted because of the closure of offices and educational institutions.”

Swiggy Daily was largely targeted at users who look for healthy home-cooked food at an affordable price. It allowed users to choose three days to a month-long subscription. The app got encouraging traction when it launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Swiggy Daily used to come with the option to swap, skip and pause it at any point of time.

“At Swiggy, we are constantly experimenting with innovative ways to meet changing consumer needs, and Daily was one such initiative. We back burned it given the pandemic and other strategic priorities, but it continues to remain on our radar,” said a Swiggy Spokesperson. “The withdrawal of Swiggy Daily is because people are still avoiding consuming outside meals. The company may relaunch it within the native app when time is right for them”.