Tesla suffers network outage; owners unable to unlock their cars…

New York: Tesla drivers who locked out of their cars, after a complete network disconnection hit its internal service and customer mobile app, were only able to get back in after an hour. This comes a day after the company lost $50 billion in its market value due to its failed ‘Battery Day.’

Tesla’s internal systems are also down, making it impossible for staff to process deliveries and orders. Some consumers have had service restored, but others are still battling the network problem. ‘Tesla is currently having a complete network outage. Internal systems are down according to sources. On the customer side, I can’t connect to any of my cars and website is not working’, a customer said. Lambert, who has three Tesla vehicles, said on the social media site that he was unable to connect to the cars using the mobile app.

The Tesla mobile app holds a number of features for owners, including GPS Location to find their vehicle, Range Status to check the car’s charge status and a section to schedule services. One of the connectivity features on the customer side that has been affected is the digital key, but owners with a physical version have been able to access and drive their vehicles.

Tesla’s website is also showing errors beyond the main page, with problems hitting the firm’s energy products and leaving owners unable to monitor their systems. CEO Elon Musk had promised to unveil new technology to cut electric vehicle costs, but when he did not deliver, stocks in Tesla tumbled more than 10 percent.