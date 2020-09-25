Trump attacks China again; says: ” It’s China virus, Corona sounds like a beautiful place in Italy”…

Washington: President Donald Trump has hit out at China for not stopping the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed hundreds and thousands of lives globally, as he used the term “China virus” and tells his supporters not to call it coronavirus, saying the name sounds like a “beautiful place” in Italy.

“You had the greatest year you have ever had last year, and you were really on your way – we were very, very sadly disturbed by what happened with China. They let the plague out. They shouldn’t have done it”, “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world. And right now we’re doing it again”. “It’s the China virus. It’s not the coronavirus. Corona sounds like a place in Italy, a beautiful place. It’s corona? No. It’s the China virus. They don’t want to say it. You know, the radical left, they don’t want to say it,” Trump said.

The virus that first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December 2019 has claimed 968,726 lives and infected 31,483,011 people globally. The US is the worst affected country, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

“Do you ever notice they’re always going after Russia? Look, nobody’s been tougher on Russia than me. But you have Russia, Russia, Russia. I say what about China? They never want to mention it. You know, they got little deals going on”, “But coronavirus, doesn’t it sound like Italy, a beautiful villa, you have a beautiful corona. No, it’s the China virus. They should have stopped it,” he said. To fight the virus, Trump said that his administration had launched the largest national mobilisation since World War II.

“I withdrew from the catastrophe because I was elected to fight for Pittsburgh, not for Paris. This election is a choice between Pennsylvania and China. If Biden wins, China wins. When we win, Pennsylvania wins and America wins,” Trump said