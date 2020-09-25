Two years after the car accident that killed violinist Balabhaskar, CBI to conduct ‘polygraph test’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out lie detection test (Polygraph test) of 4 people in the car accident that claimed the life of violinist Balabhaskar. It was two years ago that Balabhaskar and his daughter has died in the accident. The test by the central investigating agency falls on the second anniversary of the accident that claimed the life of young musician.

CBI will conduct polygraph test of Arjun Radhakrishnan, the driver of the car involved in the fatal accident; Kalabhavan Soby George, a stage artist; and Vishnu Somasundaram and Prakash Thampi, both former managers of the Balabhaskar’s music troupe.

Earlier Kerala police had started an enquiry regarding the accident but later it was handed over to CBI as per the request of Balabhaskar’s family.

Balabhaskar and his daughter has died and Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun had sustained severe injuries in the accident that took place on September 25 , 2018. As per Kerala police the accident occurred when Arjun, who drive the vehicle, nodded off.

The car veered hard to the extreme right of the carriageway and dashed against a tree abutting the road. The family was headed home from Thrissur and the long night drive had fatigued the driver and the passengers, the State police had said.

The parents of Balabhaskar petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a CBI inquiry into the death of their son in 2019. In the complaint, they pointed out that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had booked two of the musician’s aides, both part of Balabhaskar’s entourage when he travelled abroad for stage programmes, on the charge of having smuggled gold in bulk through the international airport here early in 2018.