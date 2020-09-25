UEFA Super Cup Final: Bayern Munich beats Sevilla over 2-1

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla over 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple It is the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Substitute Javi Martinez headed in the winner in the 104th minute after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos’s penalty and Bayern leveled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th. Bayern was the better side throughout and missed a bagful of chances through Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard, and Thomas Mueller in the first half. The Bavarians, unbeaten now in 32 consecutive matches, also won the domestic league and cup double as well as the Champions League after Flick took over last November.

Bayern Munich players celebrate on the podium after winning the UEFA Super Cup with victory over Sevilla. Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer who kept them in the game when he twice denied Youssef En-Nesyri with superb saves before Martinez benefited from being given too much space to head in on the rebound. The Spaniards gradually ran out of steam, however, and it was only a matter of time until Bayern scored again.