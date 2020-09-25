“Updates” ; NCB Summons Karan Johar’s Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Mumbai ; In a recent development in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleged Bollywood drug nexus probe, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has come under the scanner as the NCB today summoned Executive Producer & director Kshitij Ravi Prasad who is employed by the production house.

twitter source;republic world

As per the reports, Kshitij has been asked to join the probe at 11 am Friday, the same day that Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh have been asked to come in. For the uninformed, the drug peddlers arrested by NCB had disclosed the name of Kshitij.Apart from them, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have both been summoned by the NCB on Saturday.

An NCB official confirmed that there has been no raid at the office or home of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, as reported in some sections of the media. Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant. The narcotics probe agency registered the case after a few whatsapp chats of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the light.

Deepika Padukone is all set to return to Mumbai from Goa today after the NCB summons. Deepika has been allowed to come from a chartered plane and will leave from Goa for Mumbai at around 1:30 pm.The Narcotics Control Bureau went through a “drugs” chat from October 28, 2017. According to sources, in a chat received by NCB, Deepika is asking for drugs named ‘Hashish’ from her manager Karishma Prakash.