‘Youth Strike for Climate’:-British teen activist stages protest on ice sheet!!!!

UK:- Mya-Rose Craig a teenager feels that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to tackle global warming and so she has headed to the Arctic Ocean to protest. With a placard reading ‘Youth Strike for Climate”, the 18-year-old British activist is staging the most northerly protest in a series of youth strikes worldwide. The strikes are resuming after a lull caused by the global coronavirus pandemic to draw public attention back to the threat posed by climate change. Mya-Rose Craig has traveled hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle aboard a Greenpeace ship, Arctic Sunrise.

“I’m here to… try and make a statement about how temporary this amazing landscape is and how our leaders have to make a decision now in order to save it,” she told as she stood with her placard on the edge of the Arctic sea ice. “I absolutely think that my generation has always had to think about climate change… which is why as we’ve got older there’s been this massive wave of just this need for change, this demand for change when we realized the grown-ups aren’t going to solve this so we have to do it ourselves.” Warming in the Arctic shrank the ice covering the polar ocean this year to its second-lowest extent in four decades, scientists said on Monday.

Sep 25, 2020, 10:00 pm IST

