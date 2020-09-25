‘Youth Strike for Climate’:-British teen activist stages protest on ice sheet!!!!

UK:- Mya-Rose Craig a teenager feels that adults have failed to take the urgent action needed to tackle global warming and so she has headed to the Arctic Ocean to protest. With a placard reading ‘Youth Strike for Climate”, the 18-year-old British activist is staging the most northerly protest in a series of youth strikes worldwide. The strikes are resuming after a lull caused by the global coronavirus pandemic to draw public attention back to the threat posed by climate change. Mya-Rose Craig has traveled hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle aboard a Greenpeace ship, Arctic Sunrise.

Time is running out. The Arctic is melting, and could be gone by the time I’m in my 30s, and we need our leaders to make a decision now. I did the most northerly climate strike ever in the Arctic to convey my desperation and the urgency of the issue. pic.twitter.com/qyEiz0T7iw — Mya-Rose Craig (@BirdgirlUK) September 25, 2020

“I’m here to… try and make a statement about how temporary this amazing landscape is and how our leaders have to make a decision now in order to save it,” she told as she stood with her placard on the edge of the Arctic sea ice. “I absolutely think that my generation has always had to think about climate change… which is why as we’ve got older there’s been this massive wave of just this need for change, this demand for change when we realized the grown-ups aren’t going to solve this so we have to do it ourselves.” Warming in the Arctic shrank the ice covering the polar ocean this year to its second-lowest extent in four decades, scientists said on Monday.