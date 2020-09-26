“22 Killed in Aircraft Crash” ; Military Plane Carrying Air Force Cadets Bursted (Video)!!!

Ukraine ; A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near the highway in northeastern Ukraine and and at least 22 people killed.The Antonov An-26 aircraft crashed while trying to land during a training exercise.Video posted by Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko on Facebook showed the plane in flames lying near a road and smoke billowing upwards in the night sky.Footage taken later showed rescue workers inspecting the smoking wreckage near the town of Chuhuiv.

Video source ; Independent

An investigation has started on what caused the crash.One pilot reported failure in the left engine of the twin-engined plane and this would not have been a critical situation for an experienced pilot.Citing preliminary information, sources said that some of the people on board managed to jump out of the plane when it was at low altitude.An eyewitness who was driving along the road towards Chuhuiv told that he saw a man in flames running from the plane after it crashed.

The crash happened around 2 km (1.2 miles) from a military airport, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. It said 27 people had been on board the plane.The cadets were from the Kharkiv University of Air Force, which is run by the defence ministry.”A state commission is being created to identify all the circumstances and causes of this disaster. Search and rescue work continues on the spot,” President Volodymyr Zelenski’s office said. Zelenskiy will travel to the area on Saturday.