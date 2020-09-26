Railway to announce more clone trains

The Indian Railway has earlier this month launched ‘clone trains’ for passengers. Now more clone trains may be announced in some routes by the railway.

The North Western Railway may soon announce two more clone trains. The trains may run between Jaipur -Mumbai and Jodhpur- Howrah route.

The North Western Railway has started the Delhi-Ahmedabad bi weekly clone train. This train runs on Wednesday and Sunday.

“As clone train is meant to serve on routes in which the main trains like Aashram Express is not adequate enough to accommodate the rush, we have few other circuits which are also running pack. Thus, we need trains on these circuits too”, a top official said to Times of India.