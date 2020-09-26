Covid-19 Updates: 857 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry,1,078 news cases of coronavirus, along with 857 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Also Read: BJP state secretary Adv.S.Suresh greets Abdullakutty and newly appointed office bearers
98168 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 90,618. The overall recoveries reached at 79,676. The death toll stands at 411.
"?????" ???? 98,168 ????? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????? ?? 1,078 ????? ????? ?????? #?????? ??????? ? 857 ???? ???? ? ????? ???? ???? ??? 24 ???? ???????.#??? pic.twitter.com/ORVpUOyPk2
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) September 26, 2020
Post Your Comments