Covid-19 Updates: 857 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry,1,078 news cases of coronavirus, along with 857 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

98168 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 90,618. The overall recoveries reached at 79,676. The death toll stands at 411.