A private Hospital refuses to handover a woman’s body over dues

Maharastra:- A private hospital in Thane allegedly refuses to handover the body of a woman patient as her family could not pay the entire bill as demanded by the hospital. The family claimed that the body was released only after the issue was highlighted on social media. The 40-year-old-woman had died due to Covid-19 at Jupiter Hospital in Thane. The hospital billed her around Rs 24 lakh for her 39-day stay, and Rs 12 lakh for her medical expenses.

The hospital is not notified as a Covid-19 hospital but had admitted the woman claiming that she was brought in a critical condition and was not COVID- positive at that time. The relatives claimed that the hospital initially refused to release her body as they could not pay the remaining Rs 8 lakh until the issue went viral on social media. The hospital, however, said that as a matter of policy it does not hold back a body. The woman, a mother of three was low on oxygen when she was brought to the hospital and was continuously on ventilator support.