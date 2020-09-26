A video of a puppy welcomed to his new home after rituals like ‘aarti’ and’ grihapravesh’ goes viral…Watch video!!!

Pet videos are normally a whole lot of fun, a specific video of a pet being welcomed into a NRI house where members of the family carried out aarti, has led to a debate about casteist practices in India.

Within the viral video, a girl could be seen bringing a pet into a house and dipping its feet in pink alta (paint) earlier than imprinting its paw marks on a sheet of paper. The pet is then held up Simba fashion by the girl when one other performs aarti on the little pet. the little pup is then allowed to wander into the home by itself.

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — wannabe sanderson sister ?? (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

This reminded viewers of Chunchu Nair, the upper-caste “Nair cat” whose death made a stir last year after it went viral on Twitter. Journalist Naomi Barton referred to this as “ostensibly innocent and cute” apply as a marker of endemic casteism and a reminder of the “edifice on which Brahmanism is constructed”.